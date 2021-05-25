Domino's Pizza slips after Goldman Sachs points to balanced risk-reward profile
- Goldman Sachs cools on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) after shares ran up 30% since March 5.
- Analyst Jared Garber thinks the risk-reward profile on Domino's is now fairly balanced at current valuation levels and points to potential volatility due to tough same-store sales comparisons on the near-term horizon.
- Goldman cuts its rating on Domino's to Neutral from Buy and assigns a price target of $450.
- Shares of Domino's are down 0.93% premarket to $417.00.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on Domino's: 15 Buy-equivalent ratings, 13 Neutral-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent rating.