Domino's Pizza slips after Goldman Sachs points to balanced risk-reward profile

May 25, 2021 7:30 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)DPZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Goldman Sachs cools on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) after shares ran up 30% since March 5.
  • Analyst Jared Garber thinks the risk-reward profile on Domino's is now fairly balanced at current valuation levels and points to potential volatility due to tough same-store sales comparisons on the near-term horizon.
  • Goldman cuts its rating on Domino's to Neutral from Buy and assigns a price target of $450.
  • Shares of Domino's are down 0.93% premarket to $417.00.
  • Wall Street ratings scorecard on Domino's: 15 Buy-equivalent ratings, 13 Neutral-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent rating.
