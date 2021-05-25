Novocure inks collaboration agreement with GT Medical Technologies
May 25, 2021 7:44 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)NVCRBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GT Medical Technologies to develop Tumor Treating Fields ((TTFields)) together with GT Medical's GammaTile Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy ((STaRT)) for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.
- Novocure’s TTFields are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division, while GammaTile is an FDA-cleared therapy for the treatment of all types of brain tumors.
- The companies plan to conduct a phase 2 pilot study to test the effectiveness and safety of neo-adjuvant TTFields followed by resection, GammaTile Therapy, and adjuvant TTFields for recurrent GBM.
- The study is designed to enroll about 55 patients in the United States, with the study's primary endpoint being progression free survival (PFS).