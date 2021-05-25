Saputo announces Bute Island Foods, facilty acquisitions for C$187M
May 25, 2021 7:45 AM ETSaputo Inc. (SAPIF)SAPIFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) announces two strategic acquisitions in each of the dairy alternatives and value-added ingredients segments, representing a combined investment of ~ C$187M.
- The Company has completed the acquisition of Scotland based Bute Island Foods Ltd., an innovative manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a variety of dairy alternative cheese products for both the retail and foodservice market segments under the award-winning vegan Sheese brand, alongside private label brands.
- Supporting the communities where it operates, Saputo is also proud to pledge more than C$5 M over five years to support local Bute Island community initiatives.
- Additionally, Saputo has entered into an agreement to acquire the Reedsburg facility of Wisconsin Specialty Protein, LLC, located in Wisconsin, manufactures value-added ingredients such as goat whey, organic lactose and other dairy powders and it employs approximately 40 people.
- The transaction is expected to close at the end of May 2021 and will enable Saputo to broaden and increase the value of its ingredients offering, enhancing its portfolio in the United States and internationally.
- The two acquisitions will contribute favourably to Saputo's new global strategic plan objectives to be presented in the Company's year-end disclosures and during its year-end earnings webcast on June 3, 2021.