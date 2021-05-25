John Bean Technologies proposes $350M in convertible senior notes offering

  • John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) trades 4.1% down premarket on planning to offer $350M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5M principal amount of the Notes within a 13-day period.
  • Partial net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions while remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions or other strategic investments.
  • Notes will mature on May 15, 2026.
