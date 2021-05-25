Semiconductor equipment billings increased 50% in April
May 25, 2021 8:04 AM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)AMAT, LRCX, KLACBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- North America-based semiconductor equipment companies posted $3.41B in billings in April, up 4% on the prior month and 50% on the prior year's period, according to new data from industry group SEMI.
- “April billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment marked the fifth consecutive month of record growth,” says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Equipment manufacturers continue to log steady growth as the industry works to meet accelerating demand for semiconductors across a wide range of end-market segments.”
