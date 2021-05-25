Xenia Hotels upgraded to Outperform at BMO on setup for faster recovery
May 25, 2021 8:07 AM ETXenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)XHRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BMO analyst Ari Klein upgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Outperform from Market Perform as its Sunbelt-focused, top 25-market strategy sets it up for a faster recovery than its full-service peers.
- "Like peers, XHR should also benefit rom higher long-term margins and is relatively well-positioned in an inflationary environment," Klein writes in a note to clients.
- XHR's total return over the past 12 months outpaces that of peers DRH, SVC, and SHO, as well as the S&P 500 as seen in chart below.
- SA contributor Jaulian Financial, however, already sees the "back-to-normal" story priced in to XHR's stock.