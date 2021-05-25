HempFusion to acquire CBD brand Sagely Naturals for initial consideration of $25M
May 25, 2021 8:08 AM ETHempfusion Wellness Inc. (CBDHF)CBDHFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- HempFusion Wellness (OTCQX:CBDHF) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in Sagely Enterprises, a leader in premium CBD products with mass distribution in more than 14,000 retailers nationwide.
- Pursuant to an agreement, HempFusion will acquire Sagely Naturals for initial consideration of $25M consisting of $2M in cash and $23M in HempFusion common shares to be issued at a deemed price of ~$1.021.
- In addition, the Sellers may be entitled to receive an earnout payment of up to $5M subject to Sagely achieving certain revenue targets within twelve months of closing of the transaction.
- All HempFusion Shares issued in connection with the merger agreement will be subject to contractual resale restrictions.
- Upon completion of the transaction, Sagely Naturals will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of HempFusion, with Kerrigan Behrens and Kaley Nichol remaining as Co-CEOs of Sagely Naturals.