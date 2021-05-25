Cracker Barrel reinstates quarterly dividend to $1
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) declares $1.00/share quarterly dividend, -23.1% decrease from prior dividend of $1.30 announced in March 2020.
- Forward yield 2.49%
- Payable Aug. 6; for shareholders of record July 16; ex-div July 15.
- "I am pleased that our strong third quarter performance enabled us to restart our dividend program in keeping with our history of prudent capital management and allocation. As it always does, our Board will evaluate our capital structure and allocation priorities as we move past the pandemic and into our next fiscal year," said CEO Ms. Cochran.