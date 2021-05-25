Cracker Barrel reinstates quarterly dividend to $1

  • Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) declares $1.00/share quarterly dividend, -23.1% decrease from prior dividend of $1.30 announced in March 2020.
  • Forward yield 2.49%
  • Payable Aug. 6; for shareholders of record July 16; ex-div July 15.
  • "I am pleased that our strong third quarter performance enabled us to restart our dividend program in keeping with our history of prudent capital management and allocation. As it always does, our Board will evaluate our capital structure and allocation priorities as we move past the pandemic and into our next fiscal year," said CEO Ms. Cochran.
  • See CBRL Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.