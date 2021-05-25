Viasat to deliver in-flight connectivity to additional Delta domestic mainline aircraft

May 25, 2021 8:16 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)VSATBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Delta Air Lines selected Viasat's (NASDAQ:VSAT) in-flight connectivity solution for an additional 230+ domestic mainline, narrow-body aircraft, expanding the future scale of Delta's next-generation onboard experience.
  • Under this expansion, select aircraft from Delta Air Lines' Airbus 321neo, Airbus 220-300, Boeing 737-800, Airbus 320ceo and Airbus 319 fleets will be retrofitted with Viasat's next-generation Ka-band satellite technology.
  • The new award is besides the 300+ Delta aircraft already announced in January 2021.
  • With Viasat's innovative satellite technology, Delta customers can stream video or music, browse websites, connect to email, use apps and more on their own personal electronic devices.
  • Shares trading 0.7% higher premarket
