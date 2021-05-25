AnPac Bio gains 26% on launch of cancer treatment technology
May 25, 2021 8:18 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)ANPCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) soars 27% premarket in reaction to the announcement that it will establish a joint venture (JV) together with its founder and chairman, Dr. Chris Chang Yu, and certain other individuals to develop a new cancer treatment technology and associated products.
- AnPac Bio will contribute two filed patent applications in the space of cancer treatment to the JV, and shareholding percentages of AnPac Bio and other shareholders will be determined based on the value of the patent applications.
- The new cancer treatment technology is expected to be based on findings from past 10 years of extensive early-stage cancer detection work involving over 222,200 samples.
- The aim of the technology is to prevent disease progression for both pre-cancer and cancer patients.
- "This cancer treatment technology is novel, and this investment gives AnPac Bio significant advantages in terms of technology extendibility, cost control, customer sharing and business synergy," commented Dr. Chris Yu, Chairman and CEO.
- Laboratory tests on this technology are expected to begin in Q3. Additionally, a class III medical device registration application to Chinese National Medical Products Administration is planned for Q3, 2022.