Carrier's Chubb fire & security unit is said to get offer from Bain-Advent consortium
May 25, 2021 8:20 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Carrier Global's (NYSE:CARR) Chubb fire & security unit is said to have received a bid from a consortium of PE firms Bain Capital and Advent international.
- Carrier is trying to sell the British maker of fire extinguishers in a £2B sale, according to Unquote, which cited sources familiar.
- Carrier rose almost 1% in premarket trading.
- Carrier expected to present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference at 11:10am today.
- Last month, Carrier called a Buy at BofA as improving operations, FCF seen lifting value.