Carrier's Chubb fire & security unit is said to get offer from Bain-Advent consortium

  • Carrier Global's (NYSE:CARR) Chubb fire & security unit is said to have received a bid from a consortium of PE firms Bain Capital and Advent international.
  • Carrier is trying to sell the British maker of fire extinguishers in a £2B sale, according to Unquote, which cited sources familiar.
  • Carrier rose almost 1% in premarket trading.
  • Carrier expected to present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference at 11:10am today.
  • Last month, Carrier called a Buy at BofA as improving operations, FCF seen lifting value.
