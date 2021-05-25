Transamerica inks lease with Armada Hoffler Properties at Wills Wharf, Harbor Point
May 25, 2021 8:27 AM ETArmada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)AHHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced that Transamerica has agreed to lease 35K sq. foot of the Wills Wharf office building at Harbor Point.
- With Transamerica, EY, Jellyfish, Bright Horizons, and Canopy by Hilton, Wills Wharf is now 58% leased.
- The company is also in partnership to develop and build T. Rowe Price's new global headquarters at Harbor Point.
- "Transamerica joins an already impressive roster of global companies – T. Rowe Price, Exelon, Morgan Stanley, and EY – all of whom call Harbor Point home. Transamerica's commitment to Wills Wharf further validates Harbor Point as the premier mixed-use development in the market," President & CEO Lou Haddad commented.