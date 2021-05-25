Acer Therapeutics plans NDA submission for ACER-001 in Q3 2021
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) said that it plans to submit an NDA for its Urea Cycle Disorders ((UCDs)) treatment ACER-001 to the U.S. FDA in the third-quarter of this year, following a pre-NDA meeting with the health regulator.
- ACER-001 is a proprietary immediate release powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate ((NaPB)), and is being developed for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including UCDs and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD).
- UCDs are a group of disorders caused by genetic mutations that result in a deficiency in one of the six enzymes that catalyze the urea cycle, which can lead to an excess accumulation of ammonia in the bloodstream, a condition known as hyperammonemia.
- Relief Therapeutics Holding (OTCQB:RLFTF) and Acer had entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement (“CLA”) for worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, in March.