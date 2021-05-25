GreenPower makes deliveries to Berkshire Hathaway's Forest River
May 25, 2021 8:53 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)GPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) announces that Berkshire Hathaway property Forest River has taken delivery of the first five of GreenPower's purpose-built EV Star Cab and Chassis.
- Forest River is noted to be the market share leader in cutaway buses, motorhomes, and other recreational vehicles. The company plans to utilize the EV Star Cab and Chassis as part of its electrification strategy.
- Greenpower says the deal is the type of "transformative partnership" that it has been seeking. Looking ahead, GP sees more opportunities to collaborate with Forest River across its entire product line.
- GreenPower is down 0.50% premarket and is off about 45% YTD.