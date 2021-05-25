Cannabics gets European Patent for personalized medicine drug discovery technology
May 25, 2021 8:55 AM ETCannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX)CNBXBy: SA News Team
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX) announces that the European Patent Office has granted the company a pharmaceuticals patent for its personalized medicine drug discovery technology.
- The approved patent is titled: "System and Method for High Throughput Screening of Cancer Cells".
- Outside the European territory, corresponding patents under the same title have already been granted in Israel and in South Africa, the company said.
- The company had filed a patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for novel formulations developed for treatment of various cancer types, earlier this month.