AbbVie's Venclyxto combo OK'd in Europe for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia
May 25, 2021 8:55 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)ABBVBy: Mamta Mayani
- The European Commission (EC) has approved AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Venclyxto (venetoclax) in combination with a hypomethylating agent, azacitidine or decitabine, for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.
- This most recent approval is based on results from the Phase 3 VIALE-A (M15-656) and Phase 1b M14-358 clinical trials, which showed promising results.
- This is the third extension of indications for Venclyxto, a B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. BCL-2 is a protein that prevents cancer cells from undergoing apoptosis, the process that leads to the natural death or self-destruction of cancer cells.
- In April 2021, EMA advisory group adopted positive opinion for Venclyxto in combination with hypomethylating agents for AML.