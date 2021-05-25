Sempra Energy owns 96.4% of Ienova after exchange offer
- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will own 96.4% of Mexican counterpart IEnova after settling the exchange offer launched last month.
- The company says it achieved its target of exceeding 95% ownership of IEnova through the exchange offer, placing it closer to achieving its goal of acquiring the remaining 3.6% interest.
- Sempra's common stock will begin trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange on May 28 while continuing to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Sempra said last November it would work with IEnova on the proposed Energia Costa Azul liquefied natural gas export facility in northwestern Mexico.