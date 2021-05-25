Dollar General sits as a top pick at Oppenheimer for patient investors

  • Oppenheimer calls Dollar General (NYSE:DG) a top pick for investors willing to wait out the 12-month to 18-month horizon needed for the bull case to play out.
  • Analyst Rupesh Parikh warns on some difficult comparisons for the retailer just ahead and the investor tilt toward re-opening names. "DG shares have rallied meaningfully off the lows, but volatility is likely to persist as earnings normalization continues to be bumpy," he warns.
  • However, Parikh notes that DG shares currently trade at just ~19.5X the FY22 earnings forecast. He says that on a relative basis, DG shares trade below historical averages at 0.9X. That is said to lead to an attractive entry point for longer-term players.
  • Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Dollar General and price target of $225.
  • Shares of Dollar General are up 0.44% premarket to $198.00.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Dollar General is Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.