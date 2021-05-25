Dollar General sits as a top pick at Oppenheimer for patient investors
May 25, 2021 Dollar General Corporation (DG)
- Oppenheimer calls Dollar General (NYSE:DG) a top pick for investors willing to wait out the 12-month to 18-month horizon needed for the bull case to play out.
- Analyst Rupesh Parikh warns on some difficult comparisons for the retailer just ahead and the investor tilt toward re-opening names. "DG shares have rallied meaningfully off the lows, but volatility is likely to persist as earnings normalization continues to be bumpy," he warns.
- However, Parikh notes that DG shares currently trade at just ~19.5X the FY22 earnings forecast. He says that on a relative basis, DG shares trade below historical averages at 0.9X. That is said to lead to an attractive entry point for longer-term players.
- Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Dollar General and price target of $225.
- Shares of Dollar General are up 0.44% premarket to $198.00.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Dollar General is Neutral.