Hawaiian Holdings expects Q2 revenue to decline ~42% to 46 % vs. 2Q19

May 25, 2021 9:01 AM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)HABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) -0.75% premarket, continues to see strong demand in its North America market for 2Q21.
  • The company now expects its 2Q21 total revenue to be down ~42% to 46 % vs. 2Q19 and prior estimate of down 45% to 50%.
  • Fuel price per gallon to be $1.87 vs. prior estimate of $1.75 in Q2.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR to be -$40 M to -$10M vs. prior estimate of -$70M to -$20M.
