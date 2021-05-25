Achieve Life Sciences slides 15 % premarket after prices stock offering of $20M

  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) has priced its offering of ~2.86M common stock at $7/share for gross proceeds of ~$20M.
  • Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.
  • ACHV also has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 428,571 common shares.
  • Net proceeds to be used for funding ongoing cytisinicline development, other clinical research and development and for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about May 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • Previously (May. 24), Achieve Life Sciences under pressure on proposing stock offering.
  • Shares are down 15.16% PM.
