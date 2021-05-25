Foran Mining to receive C$100M investment from Fairfax Financial
May 25, 2021 9:10 AM ETForan Mining Corporation (FMCXF)FMCXFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Foran Mining (OTCQX:FMCXF) entered into a letter agreement post which Fairfax Financial, through certain of its subsidiaries, will make a strategic C$100M investment in the company in exchange for the issuance of shares, non-voting common shares, and warrants.
- It will be subscribing to equities in two tranches.
- Net proceeds will be used to rapidly advance the development of the McIlvenna Bay project and centralized mill for the Hanson Lake district as well as further exploration in the Hanson Lake district, enable further investment in key technological and operational research and equipment, and general corporate purposes.
- Foran's resulting cash position of ~C$120M and strategic partnership with Fairfax will enable significantly accelerated development of the McIlvenna Bay project.