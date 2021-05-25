Dosing underway in Connect Biopharma's Phase I trial of CBP-174 in healthy subjects
May 25, 2021 9:10 AM ETConnect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)CNTBBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The first subject has been dosed in Connect Biopharma Holdings' (NASDAQ:CNTB) Phase I trial evaluating CBP-174 in healthy adult subjects.
- This trial aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CBP-174 in different dose levels given orally, compared to placebo. Following the single dose, each subject will be followed for up to seven days.
- The company is CBP-174, a peripherally restricted antagonist of histamine receptor 3, for the treatment of pruritus associated with skin inflammation.
- The company recently made a U.S. debut in March 2021, thereby securing $191M in IPO.