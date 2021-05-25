Moleculin kicks off phase 1b/2 annamycin cancer trial

  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces that it has received clearance to initiate its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating annamycin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
  • The first of several planned clinical sites is now open and the company expects to begin patient enrollment this quarter, it said.
  • The Phase 1b/2 study is a multi-center, open-label, single-arm study to test annamycin as a single agent for the treatment of subjects with STS with lung metastases for which chemotherapy is considered appropriate.
  • The company said that it expects interim data from the trial in the second half of 2022.
  • Soft tissue sarcomas are the most common form of sarcoma, accounting for an estimated 130,000 incident cases per year worldwide.
  • Company also expects a second Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of annamycin in sarcoma lung metastases to be initiated in 2021.
  • Shares up nearly 1% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.