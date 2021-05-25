Moleculin kicks off phase 1b/2 annamycin cancer trial
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces that it has received clearance to initiate its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating annamycin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
- The first of several planned clinical sites is now open and the company expects to begin patient enrollment this quarter, it said.
- The Phase 1b/2 study is a multi-center, open-label, single-arm study to test annamycin as a single agent for the treatment of subjects with STS with lung metastases for which chemotherapy is considered appropriate.
- The company said that it expects interim data from the trial in the second half of 2022.
- Soft tissue sarcomas are the most common form of sarcoma, accounting for an estimated 130,000 incident cases per year worldwide.
- Company also expects a second Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of annamycin in sarcoma lung metastases to be initiated in 2021.
- Shares up nearly 1% premarket.