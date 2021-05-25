Turning Point Therapeutics names new chairperson
May 25, 2021 9:14 AM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)TPTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) appoints former Celgene chairman and CEO, Mark Alles, to chair its board of directors.
- Mr. Alles is a member of the board of directors for Antengene Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals.
- Garry Nicholson, who is currently the interim chair, will remain on the board.
- President and CEO Athena Countouriotis, M.D., said: “Mark’s background, knowledge and experience align perfectly with our focus in oncology, the stage of our clinical assets and our aspirations for continued growth. On behalf of the entire board, we look forward to having Mark’s leadership as we focus on the advancement of our clinical stage drug candidates, build a pipeline for the future and move our lead asset closer to registration.”