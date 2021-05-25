Ashford Inc. targets 24% adjusted EBITDA CAGR

May 25, 2021 9:15 AM ETAshford Inc. (AINC)AINCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) maps out a 24% adjusted EBITDA compounded annual growth rate target through 2025 in its latest investor presentation.
  • Targets adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% in 2023 and 24% in 2025; vs. 22% in 2020.
  • The company targets adjusted EBITDA of $85M in 2025 from $58M pro forma adjusted EBITDA in 2019. Factoring in only industry recovery in 2024 with minor growth in 2025, the status quo adjusted EBITDA would be ~$54M, the company said.
  • Assumes 5% assets under management growth per year.
  • The 2025 number includes $3M of third-party EBITDA from Remington & Premier, $6M from RED acquisitions and $10M of JSAV third-party growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.