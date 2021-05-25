Ashford Inc. targets 24% adjusted EBITDA CAGR
May 25, 2021 9:15 AM ETAshford Inc. (AINC)AINCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) maps out a 24% adjusted EBITDA compounded annual growth rate target through 2025 in its latest investor presentation.
- Targets adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% in 2023 and 24% in 2025; vs. 22% in 2020.
- The company targets adjusted EBITDA of $85M in 2025 from $58M pro forma adjusted EBITDA in 2019. Factoring in only industry recovery in 2024 with minor growth in 2025, the status quo adjusted EBITDA would be ~$54M, the company said.
- Assumes 5% assets under management growth per year.
- The 2025 number includes $3M of third-party EBITDA from Remington & Premier, $6M from RED acquisitions and $10M of JSAV third-party growth.