BHP reaches labor deal at Cerro Colorado mine in Chile
May 25, 2021 9:25 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP says it signed a new three-year labor contract with supervisory employees at its Cerro Colorado copper mine, the smallest of the company's three copper mines in Chile.
- The mine, which produced 68.9K metric tons of copper in 2020, has encountered difficulties in trying to obtain environmental permits that would allow it to remain in operation.
- Chile's copper industry is facing several wage negotiations - including at BHP's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper deposit - that have caused concerns about potential work stoppages at a time of tight metal supply.
- London copper prices settled higher yesterday after sliding 3.5% last week, the most since September.