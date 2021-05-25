BHP reaches labor deal at Cerro Colorado mine in Chile

May 25, 2021 9:25 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BHP says it signed a new three-year labor contract with supervisory employees at its Cerro Colorado copper mine, the smallest of the company's three copper mines in Chile.
  • The mine, which produced 68.9K metric tons of copper in 2020, has encountered difficulties in trying to obtain environmental permits that would allow it to remain in operation.
  • Chile's copper industry is facing several wage negotiations - including at BHP's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper deposit - that have caused concerns about potential work stoppages at a time of tight metal supply.
  • London copper prices settled higher yesterday after sliding 3.5% last week, the most since September.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.