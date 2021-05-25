Castor Maritime takes M/V magic nebula, M/T wonder vega, and M/V magic starlight delivery
May 25, 2021 9:29 AM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)CTRMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) took delivery of the M/V Magic Nebula, the 2010 Korean-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier on May 20.
- The company took delivery of the M/T Wonder Vega, the 2005 Korean-built Aframax tanker on May 21 and delivery of the M/V Magic Starlight, the 2015 Chinese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier on May 23.
- The M/V Magic Starlight was delivered with a time charter contract attached with a reputable charterer, at a daily gross charter rate equal to 114% of the Baltic Panamax Index, and with an estimated remaining term of about 17 to 21 months.
- All three acquisitions were financed with cash on hand.
- Last week, To meet Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement, the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common shares. Shares will begin trading on split-adjusted basis on May 28.
- Shares up 2% premarket.