Castor Maritime takes M/V magic nebula, M/T wonder vega, and M/V magic starlight delivery

May 25, 2021 9:29 AM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)CTRMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) took delivery of the M/V Magic Nebula, the 2010 Korean-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier on May 20.
  • The company took delivery of the M/T Wonder Vega, the 2005 Korean-built Aframax tanker on May 21 and delivery of the M/V Magic Starlight, the 2015 Chinese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier on May 23.
  • The M/V Magic Starlight was delivered with a time charter contract attached with a reputable charterer, at a daily gross charter rate equal to 114% of the Baltic Panamax Index, and with an estimated remaining term of about 17 to 21 months.
  • All three acquisitions were financed with cash on hand.
  • Last week, To meet Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement, the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common shares. Shares will begin trading on split-adjusted basis on May 28.
  • Shares up 2% premarket.
