Agilysys' point-of-sale solution receives traction in pandemic stricken hotel industry

May 25, 2021 9:30 AM ETAgilysys, Inc. (AGYS)AGYSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) says Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani has once again selected Agilysys’ InfoGenesis OnDemand solution for contactless food & beverage ordering & payment self-service.
  • Halepuna Waikiki is a current user of Agilysys’ IG POS, which allows its guests to place food & beverage orders from anywhere using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop – and collect their order at the hotel’s grab-n-go counter, enjoying a contactless dining experience including payment. In turn, Halepuna Waikiki sees higher revenue opportunities for enhancing guest safety and service.
  • "We are excited about our expanding relationship with Halepuna Waikiki. IG OnDemand will enhance the food & beverage contactless self-service guest experience for guests and staff," says Agilysys Senior Vice President, Product Engineering and Customer Support, Sridhar Laveti.
  • Previously (May 19): Agilysys upgraded at Craig-Hallum on increased deal confidence
