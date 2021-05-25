KB Home offers $300M senior notes
May 25, 2021
- KB Home (KBH +2.2%) commences a public offering of $300M in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.
- The senior notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by certain of KB Home’s subsidiaries that have guaranteed KB Home’s outstanding senior notes.
- Net proceeds together with cash on hand, as needed, to purchase its 7.000% Senior Notes due 2021;and, if it so elects at its option, the redemption or purchase at any time, or the payment in full at maturity, of any of the 7.000% Senior Notes due 2021 not purchased in the tender offer, any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.