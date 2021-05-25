KB Home offers $300M senior notes

May 25, 2021 9:34 AM ETKB Home (KBH)KBHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • KB Home (KBH +2.2%) commences a public offering of $300M in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.
  • The senior notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by certain of KB Home’s subsidiaries that have guaranteed KB Home’s outstanding senior notes.
  • Net proceeds together with cash on hand, as needed, to purchase its 7.000% Senior Notes due 2021;and, if it so elects at its option, the redemption or purchase at any time, or the payment in full at maturity, of any of the 7.000% Senior Notes due 2021 not purchased in the tender offer, any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.