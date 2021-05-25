Foresight Autonomous rallies after announcing potential Nasdaq listing for subsidiary

  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX +7.2%) says wholly-owned subsidiary Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. will pursue a listing on the Nasdaq.
  • The company says the strategic decision was made following a resolution of the board of directors of both Foresight and Eye-Net Mobile.
  • Eye-Net Mobile is noted for having a mobile application that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to drivers and vulnerable road users. The Eye-Net solution suite is said to enhance road safety and situational awareness through the use of AI technology and advanced analytics.
  • Shares of Foresight Autonomous are down 7.85% on a YTD basis and are more than 60% lower than the 52-week high.
  • Read more about the potential Eye-Net Mobile listing.
