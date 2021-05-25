ImmunityBio expands trials of T-cell-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate

May 25, 2021
  • ImmunityBio (IBRX +3.4%) announces two South African studies to examine the potential of hAd5 T-cell-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate to provide extended protection for subjects with prior COVID-19 vaccinations or infections.
  • The first study will involve 40 subjects previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and evaluate ImmunityBio’s T-cell-based vaccine administered via multiple routes including an intranasal spray, sublingual (SL) droplet, and subcutaneous (SC) shot.
  • The second study will evaluate the vaccine candidate as a dual SC + SL boost in subjects previously vaccinated with spike-only, antibody-based vaccine.
  • The ImmunityBio “boost” could potentially provide subjects with longer-term protection and defend against the growing number of variants.
  • Upon completion of these trials, the optimal route of administration will be determined and a Phase 3 “universal boost" trial involving 9,670 subjects will be activated across multiple sites.
  • In preclinical studies, hAd5 administered subcutaneously plus intranasally (SC + IN) as a dual prime without a boost was as effective in generating humoral and T-cell responses as the SC + IN prime with a boost.
  • Earlier, ImmunityBio posts early-stage interim data showing potential of COVID-19 vaccine
