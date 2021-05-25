HUMBL closes $2.5M in two new bridge round investments

May 25, 2021 9:42 AM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL)HMBLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) closed on $2.5M in two new financings which will be used as a bridge to help company get to its $50M equity financing agreement.
  • Led by the financings, the company has $6M in free cash in its bank account currently.
  • In exchange for $1.5M in cash, the company issued to the first investor group $1.53M in convertible promissory notes; notes bear interest at 8% annually and convertible at the investors’ election at a fixed price of $1/share.
  • Notes are due in 22 months.
  • Also, it issued warrants to purchase 3M shares; warrants are cash exercise only.
  • The company raised funds through a separate offering with Archura Capital wherein in exchange for $1M it issued to Archura a $1.02M convertible promissory note.
  • Proceeds will be used for general operating expenses, with a focus on additional technology team members in both its fiat currency and blockchain units of HUMBL Mobile Pay, HUMBL Ticketing and HUMBL NFTs.
