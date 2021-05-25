HUMBL closes $2.5M in two new bridge round investments
May 25, 2021 9:42 AM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL)HMBLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) closed on $2.5M in two new financings which will be used as a bridge to help company get to its $50M equity financing agreement.
- Led by the financings, the company has $6M in free cash in its bank account currently.
- In exchange for $1.5M in cash, the company issued to the first investor group $1.53M in convertible promissory notes; notes bear interest at 8% annually and convertible at the investors’ election at a fixed price of $1/share.
- Notes are due in 22 months.
- Also, it issued warrants to purchase 3M shares; warrants are cash exercise only.
- The company raised funds through a separate offering with Archura Capital wherein in exchange for $1M it issued to Archura a $1.02M convertible promissory note.
- Proceeds will be used for general operating expenses, with a focus on additional technology team members in both its fiat currency and blockchain units of HUMBL Mobile Pay, HUMBL Ticketing and HUMBL NFTs.