Mammoth Resources to raise C$2M in private placement financing

May 25, 2021 9:43 AM ETMammoth Resources Corp. (MMMRF)MMMRFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Mammoth Resources (OTCPK:MMMRF) announces a non-brokered private placement financing to issue 14.3M units at C$0.14 per share.
  • The gross proceeds will be C$2M.
  • Each unit comprises of one common stock and one warrant to purchase one additional share at $0.21 within a period of 18 months.
  • The company says "Proceeds from this private placement will be used primarily to fund diamond drilling on the its 100% owned Tenoriba gold-silver, with copper high sulphidation project in the prolific Sierra Madre precious metal belt, Mexico."
  • Mammoth Resources' current market capitalization sits at around $5.7M.
  • Press Release
