Nasdaq leads stock market gains as inflation fears ease, COVID cases fall

  • The three major U.S. stock averages add modestly to Monday's gains in early trading as comments from Fed officials yesterday calmed fears of persistent inflation and COVID-19 cases continue to drop.
  • The Nasdaq exhibits the most strength, up 0.5%, while the S&P 500 gains 0.3% and the Dow rises 0.2%.
  • 10-year Treasury yield falls 1 basis point to 1.59%.
  • Crude oil edges up 0.2% to $66.18 per barrel; gold slips 0.2% to $1,881.00 per ounce.
  • Among S&P 500 industry sectors, Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) (+1.0%) and Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) (+0.6%) rise the most, while Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) (-0.9%) and Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) (-0.5%) lag the most.
  • Bitcoin trades at ~$37.8K after reaching nearly $40K overnight after the Bitcoin Mining Council gets mixed reviews.
  • The U.S. dollar index edges down 0.1% to 89.72.
