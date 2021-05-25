Coinbase launches beta version of prime product to grow institutional business
May 25, 2021 Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
- As institutional interest in cryptocurrencies increase, Coinbase Global (COIN +4.2%) launches the beta version of Coinbase Prime, its prime brokerage product for custody, advanced trading, data analytics, and prime services.
- Separate from Coinbase Exchange, the prime offering for the institutional market was built with specific requirements and services for clients to participate in digital assets, the company said.
- Earlier, J.P. Morgan assigned a Buy rating to Coinbase, partly on its prospects for increasing its breadth of services in the fast-growing crypto space. Yesterday, Goldman also gave it a Buy rating, noting its "rapidly growing institutional business."