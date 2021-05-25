Coinbase launches beta version of prime product to grow institutional business

May 25, 2021 10:27 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)COINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • As institutional interest in cryptocurrencies increase, Coinbase Global (COIN +4.2%) launches the beta version of Coinbase Prime, its prime brokerage product for custody, advanced trading, data analytics, and prime services.
  • Separate from Coinbase Exchange, the prime offering for the institutional market was built with specific requirements and services for clients to participate in digital assets, the company said.
  • Earlier, J.P. Morgan assigned a Buy rating to Coinbase, partly on its prospects for increasing its breadth of services in the fast-growing crypto space. Yesterday, Goldman also gave it a Buy rating, noting its "rapidly growing institutional business."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.