MakeMyTrip soars after topping Q4 expectations
May 25, 2021
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is up 5% after reporting solid beat on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings result.
- Revenue of $104.9M (-23.5% Y/Y) beats consensus by $28.04M.
- By segment: Air Ticketing revenue, $24.2M (-32.4% Y/Y); Hotels and Packages revenue, $38.1M (-19.9% Y/Y); Bus Ticketing revenue, $11.8M (-19.6% Y/Y); and Other revenue, $5.1M (-25.3% Y/Y).
- Gross bookings reached $759.2M, down from $1.21B a year ago.
- Adjusted operating profit of $11.1M vs. adjusted operating loss of $10.3M in 4Q20.
- "Our revenue in the third and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 recovered to 38.7% and 75.5%, respectively, of revenue generated in the third and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. With the commencement of a phased rollout of vaccines in India from January 16, 2021, we witnessed significant recovery in domestic travel demand, with significant sequential quarter on quarter improvements across all our lines of business. However, towards the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, India witnessed a rapid resurgence of daily recorded case counts, resulting in a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic," company statement.
- GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats consensus by $0.28.
- The company ended the quarter with $449.9M in cash and cash equivalents, including proceeds of $224M from the issue of zero coupon convertible senior notes during the quarter.
- As of March 31, 2021, the company had remaining authority to repurchase up to approximately $136.0M of its outstanding ordinary shares.
- Forward Looking Statement: "We currently expect the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results to be greater in the first quarter of the fiscal 2022 year as several state governments in India have imposed lockdowns and travel demand has been significantly impacted during April and May 2021."