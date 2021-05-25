America's Car-Mart rallies on FQ4 estimates beat

May 25, 2021 10:42 AM ETAmerica's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)CRMTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • America's Car-Mart (CRMT +7.7%) reports FQ4 revenue growth of 42.6% Y/Y to $279.1M beating estimates by $52.3M.
  • Same-store revenue growth was up 37.6% during the quarter on a 15.9% lift in the average retail sales price to $14,387.
  • Retail units sold were 16,555 (+24.3% Y/Y) with Average retail units sold/store/month were 36.5 (+20.9% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit per retail unit of $6,032 (+15.3% Y/Y) with Average number of stores in operation were 151 (+2.7% Y/Y).
  • The Co. experienced some positive leveraging with the increased sales volumes with S, G&A expenses decreasing to 14.5% of sales compared to 17.7% Y/Y.
  • Collections as a percentage of average finance receivables declined 100 bps to 14.9%.
  • Net charge-offs were down to 4.8% and as a result of the improved credit losses as well as outlook for projected losses, it lowered allowance for credit losses from 26.5% to 24.5%.
  • Debt, net of cash, to finance receivables is 27.6%, compared to 25.1% Q/Q and added $188.4M in receivables, increased inventory by $45.8M, repurchased $10.6M of common stock, and funded $9M in capex, a total of $253.8M, with only a $67M increase in debt, net of cash.
  • “ These metrics, a strong balance sheet and strong cash-on-cash returns position us to continue to add customer count and grow dealerships,” said Vickie Judy, CFO.
  • Previously: America's Car-Mart EPS beats by $3.39, beats on revenue (May 24)
