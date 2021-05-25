Fed's Randal Quarles still sees inflationary pressures as 'transitory' (updated)
May 25, 2021 10:44 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman Randal Quarles, echoing other recent comments by Fed officials, still sees inflationary pressures as "transitory," he said in testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
- "It remains my view and the general view of the Fed that these pressures are most likely to be transitory... If we're wrong — and we could be wrong — I think we have the tools" to deal with it before inflation becomes entrenched.
- Update at 10:47 AM ET: In his opening statement he repeated that banks are better capitalized than they were a year ago and have $100B more in loan loss reserves.
- He sees financial stability risk as moderate, he said during the testimony.
- Update at 11:00 AM ET: The Fed is working together in "a sprint" with its the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the FDIC to research and develop a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and digital assets pertaining to banks, Quarles said.
- The three agencies are still in the early stages of that sprint, he said.
- Update at 11:11 AM ET: During the hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged President Biden to replace Quarles when his term expires, specifically noting that Quarles sought to reduce supervision of some of Credit Suisse's activities before the Archegos Capital debacle.
- 11:21 AM ET: Quarles repeats the Fed's stance that it will wait until it sees actual data showing progress in achieving its targets before adjusting policy. In the past, the central bank often adjusted policy on forecasts in order to "stay ahead of the curve."
- In other words, the Fed will remain patient and needs to sees months of improvement in employment before it thinks about raising rates or cutting back on asset purchases. The next monthly report jobs reports comes out on Friday, June 4.
- 11:31 AM ET: Hearing ends.
