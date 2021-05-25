Ameresco partners with Fort Hunter Liggett to install $21.6M microgrid project
May 25, 2021
- Ameresco (AMRC +0.8%) partners with USAG Fort Hunter Liggett’s for $21.6M project that will include the design and installation of a secure, islandable and autonomous microgrid with controls and interconnection for new and existing generation and storage systems at the 165,000-acre U.S. Army Reserve training center.
- The project marks a significant step forward for the Army base and works toward its goal of reaching net-zero energy use by 2022.
- “Working with the team at Fort Hunter Liggett has been an immensely rewarding experience as the improvements implemented at their base set a precedent for future green resiliency enhancements at Federal Army bases across the country. We’re eager to continue building on this success by utilizing the most current energy technologies available and creating a cleaner and sustainable future.” said Nicole Bulgarino, executive VP of Federal Solutions at Ameresco.