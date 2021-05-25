Boyd Gaming to raise $750M for redemption of 6.375% senior notes due 2026

May 25, 2021 10:52 AM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)BYDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD +0.1%) to issue $750M of senior notes due 2031 in a private placement.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds to finance the redemption of all of its outstanding 6.375% senior notes due 2026.
  • Concurrently with the offering, the company also intends to redeem all of its outstanding 6.000% senior notes due 2026 using a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
  • The redemptions of the 6.375% notes and the 6.000% notes are conditioned on the consummation of this offering.
