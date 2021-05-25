Industry bid to halt Mexican ban on GMO corn, glyphosate nixed by judge
May 25, 2021 10:57 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)BAYRYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- A Mexican federal judge ruled yesterday against a request to freeze a government plan to ban genetically modified corn and the glyphosate herbicide by 2024, allowing President Lopez Obrador's ban order last year to proceed.
- The National Farm Council, which had filed the request, points to approvals from various government agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency backing the safe use of glyphosate, warns food prices will jump and farmers will become less productive if the ban goes into effect.
- Lopez Obrador has defended the ban as helping to increase domestic production of corn, used to make tortillas, and promote more sustainable agriculture.
- Glyphosate-maker Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.5%) recently won an injunction on the ban from a Mexican judge, which has since been reversed by another court.
- Roundup litigation remains a cloud over Bayer, and the risks outweigh the opportunity presented by the stock's current discount, Chris Jessen writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.