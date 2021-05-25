CyberArk provides critical security for 'God-like' accounts, says Stifel bull

May 25, 2021 11:06 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)CYBRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Privileged accounts have "God-like" access to data, systems, and networks, which makes the accounts critical to secure, according to Stifel. The firm resumes CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) coverage with a Buy rating and $160 target.
  • The firm notes that CyberArk is a leader in Privileged Access Management solutions across hybrid environments, and CYBR is expanding into the broader identity platform market , including Access Management and DevSecOps. These moves "offer healthy up-sell and cross-sell opportunities."
  • Stifel supports CyberArk's move to a recurring revenue model and sees" a number of drivers to sustain 30% ARR growth along with operating margin and free cash flow expansion in coming years."
  • CYBR shares are currently up 1.5% to $128.20.
  • Recent news: Wedbush flagged CyberArk among the potential beneficiaries from President Biden's cybersecurity executive order.
