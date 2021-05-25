iMedia Brands rallies on updated 2021 guidance
May 25, 2021 11:11 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)IMBIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iMedia Brands (IMBI +11.0%) reports Q1 revenue of $113.2M (+18.1% Y/Y), beating consensus by $14M.
- During Q1, the Co. launched 34 new brands across its television networks ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth.
- Gross margin was 40.6%, an improvement of 350 bps and Adj. EBITDA improved by $9.8M to $8.1M.
- Net shipped units were 1,513 (+12% Y/Y) and Average Selling Price was $66 (+3% Y/Y).
- The return rate for the quarter declined 100 bps at 16.8% and ShopHQ Digital Net Sales too declined 160 bps to 51.5%.
- Active customer file grew 14% Y/Y with Total customers-12 month rolling of 1,071 (+8% Y/Y).
- Total unrestricted cash was $14.9M, additional $9.3M of unused availability on its revolving credit facility and net debt of $37.8M, a $0.1M reduction from prior-year end.
- Q2 Outlook: Anticipates reporting at least $8M of adj. EBITDA and ~$121M in revenue vs. consensus of $118.93M, which is roughly a 3% Y/Y decline.
- 2021 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA between $35-37M, which is ~$7M increase from previous guidance; Revenue of at least $490M vs. consensus of $464.5M, which is +8% Y/Y; primarily driven by ShopHQ’s new 20+ million HD homes launching in late June and the growth of Christopher & Banks.
- Previously: iMedia Brands EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (May 25)