Ituran Location and Control pops on sequential growth in Q1 subscribers, earnings beat

  • Ituran Location and Control (ITRN +4.8%) gains after reporting sequential growth in revenue and subscribers in its first-quarter earnings result.
  • Revenue of $67.37M (-1.5% Y/Y) beats consensus by $2.73M. Sequentially, the revenue reflects an improvement of 6%.
  • By segment: Revenues from subscription fees, which comprised of 68% of total revenue, was $45.6M (-7% Y/Y); and Product revenue, which comprised of 32% of total revenue, was $21.7M (+12% Y/Y).
  • The subscriber base amounted to 1,788,000 as at the quarter end, reflecting the sequential increase of 20,000 subscribers (increase of 25,000 aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 5,000 in the OEM subscribers).
  • Gross profit was $30.4M, down 2% from 1Q20. Gross margin was 45.1%: Subscription, 54.5%; and Products, 25.4%.
  • EBITDA was $17.1M (+12% Y/Y).
  • The company ended the quarter with $70.1M in cash and marketable securities, and $41.8M in debt.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.05.
  • "Our results demonstrate that Ituran is emerging from this period as a stronger company, with a platform for continued sustainable and profitable growth. We expect the positive trends in our results to continue throughout the year ahead," says Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran.
