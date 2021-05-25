Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition rallies as SPAC deal with Enovix nears
May 25, 2021
- Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA +11.4%) is higher ahead of its SPAC deal with battery firm Enovix in Q2.
- Shares of RSVA are back over $15 for the first time since the middle part of April.
- Investors should expect even more volatility with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., as the stock ranks as the SPAC name with the 15th highest number of shares shorted over the last 30 days, per data from S3 Partners.
- Looking ahead, Enovix describes itself as the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company says it wants to use the SPAC proceeds to build out its first two production facilities to support demand from blue chip customers in fast-growing mobile computing markets (wearables, mobile communications, PCs and AR/VR)
- Northland has been way out in front of the RSVA rally with an Outperform rating initiated in March and price target set at $25.