REV Group subsidiary ElDorado National nabs contract for hybrid-electric E-Z Rider II buses

May 25, 2021 12:02 PM ETREV Group, Inc. (REVG)REVGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ElDorado National, subsidiary of REV Group (REVG -0.2%), announced that San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has awarded a contract for 30 thirty-foot hybrid-electric E-Z Rider II model heavy-duty transit buses for its Municipal Railway bus service through ENC’s California based dealer, Creative Bus Sales.
  • These buses will utilize the Allison Hybrid EP system which dramatically reduces both diesel fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as compared to a conventional diesel transit bus.
  • The new E-Z Rider II buses are part of SFMTA's ongoing effort to modernize its Muni fleet to benefit customers and reduce maintenance costs.
