First Cobalt completes second Idaho land deal this month
May 25, 2021 11:59 AM ETElectra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBMF), PXCLFELBMF, PXCLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF) says it has expanded its land position in Idaho for the second time in a month, increasing its position at its Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, one of the world's few primary cobalt deposits.
- The expansion raises the company's land position to more than 1,820 hectares following an earn-in agreement into Phoenix Copper's (OTCQX:PXCLF) Redcastle cobalt asset, which is immediately east of the Iron Creek property.
- In its first Idaho expansion earlier this month, First Cobalt more than doubled its land position at Iron Creek by acquiring the West Fork property to the west.
- The company says Iron Creek has an indicated resource of 2.2M tons at 0.32% cobalt equivalent for 12.3M lbs. of contained cobalt and 29M lbs. of contained copper.
- First Cobalt's fundamentals have improved significantly in recent months, Peter Arendas writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.