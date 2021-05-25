Keysight Technologies acquires Quantum Benchmark, terms not disclsosed
May 25, 2021 12:15 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)KEYSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Keysight Technologies (KEYS +0.2%) has acquired Canada based Quantum Benchmark (QB), a leader in error diagnostics, error suppression and performance validation software for quantum computing and a privately held company backed by venture funds VanEdge Capital and Quantonation.
- QB provides software solutions for improving and validating quantum computing hardware capabilities by identifying and overcoming the unique error challenges required for high-impact quantum computing.
- The company said, QB's technology improves the quality of the qubits across all quantum hardware platforms and delivers solutions at both ends of the quantum market. It helps quantum hardware makers design better qubits and helps quantum end-users stabilize the performance of those qubits for their specific use-cases.
- The acquisition of Quantum Benchmark supports Keysight's goal to deliver a comprehensive quantum portfolio addressing customer needs across the physical, protocol, and application layers.
- Quantum Benchmark represents Keysight's third acquisition in the quantum space after Signadyne in 2016 and Labber Quantum in 2019.
- The financial terms were not disclosed.