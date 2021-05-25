Rain Therapeutics shares rise after Q1 results, cash position update
May 25, 2021 12:34 PM ETRain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)RAINBy: SA News Team
- Rain Therapeutics shares rise (RAIN +13.9%) after the company posted first-quarter results and provided a cash position update.
- The company expects the full year 2021 net cash used in operating and investing activities to be about $50M to $60M and a projected year end cash balance of ~$137M to $147M in cash and cash equivalents.
- As of March 31, 2021, Rain had $53.1M in cash and cash equivalents which does not include the net proceeds from the IPO in April 2021 of $121.9M.
- Rain reported a net loss of $6.8M, or $1.93 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $2.6M, or $0.82 per share, last year.
- Research and development expenses rose to $5.3M from $1.8M in the prior-year period primarily due to increases in third-party R&D costs for the company's lead product candidate, RAIN-32, as well as personnel costs.
- The company also highlighted expected near-term milestones: Phase 3 trial for RAIN-32 WD/DD Liposarcoma expected to commence in 2H 2021; Phase 2 trial for RAIN-32 Intimal Sarcoma expected to commence by early 2022; Lead candidate selection from its RAD52 Research Program HRD+ Tumors expected in 2022.
