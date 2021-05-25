Homebuilder stocks, some real estate brokers advance as home prices surge (update)
May 25, 2021 12:51 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), ITB, KBHITB, TOL, KBH, BZH, NVR, RDFN, Z, RLGY, EXPI, RMAXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Homebuilder stocks climb as home prices continue to rise and COVID cases decline. Both the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index and the FHFA House Price Index clocked in double-digit percentage year-over-year increases in March.
- That persistent rise may have hurt home sales in April.
- New home sales fell more than expected to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863K in April, and the March rate was revised down to 917K from its initial reading of 1.02M.
- The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) climbs 2.1%; individual names seeing some of the strongest action are: Toll Brothers (TOL +4.0%) (which reports earnings after the close today), KB Home (KBH +4.6%), Beazer Homes USA (BZH +3.9%), and NVR (NVR +3.5%).
- Update at 1:07 PM ET: KBH's gain may also have been helped by an credit rating upgrade by Moody's, which raised its corporate family rating to Ba2, or two levels below investments grade, from Ba3 as the credit-rating company expects KBH's credit metrics to strengthen over the next year with rising revenue and improved gross margin.
- Tech-focused real estate brokerage Redfin (RDFN +2.2%) also gains, while Zillow (NASDAQ:Z), +0.1%, and brokerage Realogy (RLGY +0.6%) rise more modestly. eXp World Holdings (EXPI -0.4%) and Re/Max (RMAX -0.2%) slip, though.
- YTD through May 24, ITB rose 25% vs. 12% for the S&P 500, but it's still down from its high of $78.61 on May 10, 2021.